Зделайте пожалуйста!! Дам 60 баллов!!!! и сделаю лучшим ответом!Whire the worlds innthe correct order to make sentences. нужно слова поставить по порядку чтобы предложение получилось) 1. usually / home / Sundays / at / stay / o...

Английский язык
Зделайте пожалуйста!! Дам 60 баллов!!!! и сделаю лучшим ответом!Whire the worlds innthe correct order to make sentences. нужно слова поставить по порядку чтобы предложение получилось) 1. usually / home / Sundays / at / stay / on / I / 2. likes / room / tidying / My / sister / her /. 3. next / kitchen / living-room / the / Is / to / the / ? 4. table tennis / I / playing / at / like / weekend / the /. 5. father / in / the / works / on / Sundays / My / garden /. 6. personal / on / desk / the / computer / is / The /. 7. curtains / desk / The / are / above / the /. 8. early / gets up / Mr Brown / always /.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. On Saturdays I usually stay at home. 2. My sister likes tidying her room. 3. Is the living-room next to the kitchen? 4. I like playing table tennis at the weekend. 5. My father works on Sundays in the garden. 6. The computer is on the personal desk. 7. The curtains are above the desk. 8. Mr. Brown always gets up early.
