1 ,2 и 3 задание ,помогите !!!

Гость: Гость:

Ex. 1. 1.Have you ever flown in a helicopter? 2.She has never eaten octopus. 3.Have they ever been late for work? 4.We have never seen a Tarantino film . 5.She has written more than ten mystery novels. 6.I haven't read The lord of the rings. 7.Have you ever worked in a clothes shop? 8.He has won three gold medals. 9.They haven't lost a match this year. 10.I have heard three of their albums. ex .2 1.had 2.studied 3.been 4.spoken 5.met 6.left 7.failed 8.sent 9.sung 10.had 11.seen ex. 3 1.- Have you ever heard? -No , i haven't -I saw them in concert last night. -Was it a good concert? -Yes , I really liked it 2.-Have you ever lost your car keys ? -Yes , i have . -When did that happen? -In Portugal. I was there on holiday. -What did you do ? -I phoned the car hire company. But they made me pay. ..