1. Put the correct word from the following list in each space below. on at to by of abouta) I often go ____ discos and parties.b) We stayed ______ a cheap hotel.c) She sunbathes ______ the beach.d) I am very keen _____ music.e) I spend a lot of of time ______ concerts.f) I often go _____ concerts.g) He stays _____ his aunt is.h) He wants to learn ______ other countries.i) I am very fond _____ the open air.j) We stopped ______ campsite.k) They prefer to be close _____ nature.l) I am going there ______ plane.2. Add a sentence with the past perfect.a) I was happy to see my aunt. ( not see/ her / for a year)b) My mum was pleased to see my room.( just / clean / it)c) My friend invited me to lunch yesterday, but I refused. ( already / eat / my hot-dog)
1) a. to, b. at. c. on d. on. e. at. f . to g. at h. about i. of j. at k. to l. by 2. I haven't seen her for a year. I have just cleaned it. I had already eaten my hot-dog.
