Английский язык
1. Put the correct word from the following list in each space below.              on        at         to           by              of            abouta) I often go ____ discos and parties.b) We stayed ______ a cheap hotel.c) She sunbathes ______ the beach.d) I am very keen _____ music.e) I spend a lot of of time ______ concerts.f) I often go _____ concerts.g) He stays _____ his aunt is.h) He wants to learn ______ other countries.i) I am very fond _____ the open air.j) We stopped ______ campsite.k) They prefer to be close _____ nature.l) I am going there ______ plane.2. Add a sentence with the past perfect.a) I was happy to see my aunt. ( not see/ her / for a year)b) My mum was pleased to see my room.( just / clean / it)c) My friend invited me to lunch yesterday, but I refused. ( already / eat / my hot-dog)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)   a. to,           b. at.            c. on          d. on.           e. at.          f . to          g. at          h. about         i.  of         j.  at          k. to          l.  by 2. I haven't seen her for a year.        I have just cleaned it.         I had already eaten my hot-dog.
