Imagine that Anna's interviewer is asking you the same questions about learning English. Answer them and explain your points of view. Ребят, очень надо. Текст про Анну называется :" Are you Happy with the Way You Are Taught En...

Английский язык

Imagine that Anna's interviewer is asking you the same questions about learning English. Answer them and explain your points of view. Ребят, очень надо. Текст про Анну называется :" Are you Happy with the Way You Are Taught English

Автор: Гость