Переведите пожалуйста на английский

1) Don't talk with the bus driver 2)In England, crossing the street, pedestrians should look right first then left. 3)You can't Park here. Parking around the corner. 4)Stop at traffic lights! When the green light, cross the street and turn left to the bus stop. 5)Is turn to the right allowed here? -Look at the sign, you can only go right. 6)Can your brother drive a car?-Yes, he has a driver's license.