Помогите пожалуйста,кто хорошо знает английский . Раскройте скобки , употребляя глаголы в форме Present Simple,Past Simple,Future Simple или Present Continuous . 1) Tomorrow I (Not to go) to school. 2)Look! Kate (to help) h...

Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста,кто хорошо знает английский . Раскройте скобки , употребляя глаголы в форме Present Simple,Past Simple,Future Simple или Present Continuous . 1) Tomorrow I (Not to go) to school. 2)Look! Kate (to help) her mother about the house. 3)Where they (to spend) last month ? 4)You (to go) shopping every day ? -No , I (to go) sleeping three times a week. 5)With whom you (to be) at the cinema? - I (to be) there with my friend. 6)Where we (to go) next week? 7)He still (to wait) for you at home. 8)What subjects we (to study) next year? 9)My son (not to do) his lessons now , he (to watch) television. 11) They (to hope) to come here next year? 12)I (to see) a good film last Friday . 13) We always (to drink) a good coffee in this bar. 14)You (to be) busy now? - Yes, I (to be) very busy . I (to do) my lessons now. 15)They (to do) the washing -up now ? 16)Peter (to listen) to the radio at the moment? 17) She ( to send) a letter to her friend tomorrow? 18)I (to be) sure now that she (to agree) with our plan. 19)He (not to clean) his room yesterday . He (to be) tired . 20)At what time we ( to have) dinner tomorrow?
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1) Tomorrow I shall go to school. 2)Look! Kate is helping her mother about the house. 3)Where did they spend last month ? 4)Do You go shopping every day ? -No , I go shopping three times a week. 5)With whom were you at the cinema? - I was there with my friend. 6)Where shall we go next week? 7)He still is waiting for you at home. 8)What subjects shall we study next year? 9)My son is not doing his lessons now , he is watching television. 11) Do They hope to come here next year? 12)I saw a good film last Friday . 13) We always drink a good coffee in this bar. 14)Are You busy now? - Yes, I am very busy . I am doing my lessons now. 15)Are They doing the washing -up now ? 16)Is Peter listening to the radio at the moment? 17) Will she send a letter to her friend tomorrow? 18)I am sure now that she won`t agree with our plan. 19)He didn`t clean his room yesterday . He was tired . 20)At what time shall we have dinner tomorrow?
