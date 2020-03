ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ОЧЕНЬ НУЖНО ТОЛЬКО ТЕ СЛОВА КОТОРЫЕ НЕПОНЯТНЫЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ТО ЕСТЬ ВСЕ НО НЕ ТЕКСТОМ А ЧТО БЫ ЗАПИСАТЬ В СЛОВАРЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Every day I have much interesting and necessary work to do. I always rem...

Английский язык

ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПЕРЕВЕСТИ ОЧЕНЬ НУЖНО ТОЛЬКО ТЕ СЛОВА КОТОРЫЕ НЕПОНЯТНЫЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ТО ЕСТЬ ВСЕ НО НЕ ТЕКСТОМ А ЧТО БЫ ЗАПИСАТЬ В СЛОВАРЬ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА Every day I have much interesting and necessary work to do. I always remember that the lost time is never gained and that is why I do not like to waste even a minute. get up early in the morning—at about 7 a.m., do my morning exercises and have a cold rubdown1. As we are medical students we consider that physical exercises are “a good remedy” for the protection of our health against diseases. We must remember the Latin saying“Mens sana in corpore sano ”1. After my breakfast at our canteen I go to the main building of our Institute on foot as it is near our hostel. Our classes usually begin at 8.30 a. m. In addition to several practical classes we have a lecture or two every day. On Fridays we usually have a lecture in Physics. Long before its beginning there are always many students in the hall—even the students of the senior courses often attend these lectures. Our new professor is not only a very good specialist in his field of science but also a qualified teacher. He delivers lectures in his own way3and gives us many new and interesting facts about the application of physics in medicine. The professor shows us that at present deep knowledge of this subject will be particularly valuable in our future work. That is why we work hard in physics laboratory and read additional literature on this subject at the library as well. From the library I usually come back to the hostel. I am often tired but I understand that every day which passes by gives me much valuable and necessary knowledge.

Автор: Гость