Английский язык

Use the Present Perfect Tense in these sentences. 1. Vera(enter) a photo competition. 2. I(think) of a new story. 3. Vera and Maxim (start) making a school magazine. 4. Kate (visit) the film studio. 5. She (write) a story about it for the magazine.

