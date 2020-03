Задайте общие вопросы. 1. Alice can sing. ................. sing? 2. Bob is six. ........... six? 3. Bob has got six pens. ............. six pens? 4. It can swim. .......... swim? 5. Bills clock is bad. ............ba...

Английский язык

Задайте общие вопросы. 1. Alice can sing. ................. sing? 2. Bob is six. ........... six? 3. Bob has got six pens. ............. six pens? 4. It can swim. .......... swim? 5. Bills clock is bad. ............bad? 6. She cat skate. ............. skate? 7. She has got a cat. ............... a cat? 8. She is sad. ............. sad? 9. He can run. ..................... run? 10. He has got a nice bike. ................ a nice bike?

Автор: Гость