1. My brother’s … son is … student. 2. His friend’s …mother is … engineer. 3. Our teacher’s … daughter is … teacher too. 4. Her uncle’s … son is … pilot. 5. Our secretary’s … office is … light.
1. My brother’s son is a student. 2. His friend’s mother is an engineer. 3. Our teacher’s daughter is a teacher too. 4. Her uncle’s son is a pilot. 5. Our secretary’s office is light.
