1.A stick of wax that gives                                     A) a chatterboxlight when it burns   2.A person who works in the                                B) a candlelibrary   3.An act of speaking                          ...

Гость: Гость:

1.A stick of wax that gives light when it burns B) a candle - свеча 2.A person who works in the library D) a librarian - библиотекарь 3.An act of speaking H) speech - речь 4.Someone who talks a lot A) a chatterbox - болтун 5.A person who is good with the hands G) handy - рукодельный 5.Magic words I) a spell - заклинание 6,A person who is honest, brave and unselfish J) a noble man - благородный человек 7.A number of cows or bulls is F) a herd - стадо 8.A large sum of money C) a fortune - состяние 9.Someone who paints picture - E) an artist - художник