1.A stick of wax that gives A) a chatterboxlight when it burns 2.A person who works in the B) a candlelibrary 3.An act of speaking C) a fortune 4.Someone who talks a lot D) a librarian 5.A person who is good with E) an artistthe hands 5.Magic words F) a herd 6,A person who is honest, G) handybrave and unselfish 7.A number of cows or bulls is H) speech 8.A large sum of money I) a spell 9.Someone who paints J) a noble manpictures.
1) B 2) D 3) H 4) A 5) I 6) J 7) F 8) C 9) E
1.A stick of wax that gives light when it burns B) a candle - свеча 2.A person who works in the library D) a librarian - библиотекарь 3.An act of speaking H) speech - речь 4.Someone who talks a lot A) a chatterbox - болтун 5.A person who is good with the hands G) handy - рукодельный 5.Magic words I) a spell - заклинание 6,A person who is honest, brave and unselfish J) a noble man - благородный человек 7.A number of cows or bulls is F) a herd - стадо 8.A large sum of money C) a fortune - состяние 9.Someone who paints picture - E) an artist - художник
