Английский язык
1.A stick of wax that gives                                     A) a chatterboxlight when it burns   2.A person who works in the                                B) a candlelibrary   3.An act of speaking                                              C) a fortune   4.Someone who talks a lot                                  D) a librarian   5.A person who is good with                               E) an artistthe hands   5.Magic words                                                         F) a herd   6,A person who is honest,                                    G) handybrave and unselfish   7.A number of cows or bulls is                              H) speech   8.A large sum of money                                           I) a spell   9.Someone who paints                                             J) a noble manpictures.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)   B 2)   D 3)   H   4)   A 5)   I 6)   J 7)   F 8)   C 9)   E    
Гость:
1.A stick of wax that gives  light when it burns B) a candle - свеча   2.A person who works in the  library  D) a librarian - библиотекарь   3.An act of speaking H) speech - речь                               4.Someone who talks a lot    A) a chatterbox  - болтун                            5.A person who is good with  the hands  G) handy - рукодельный   5.Magic words  I) a spell - заклинание                                    6,A person who is honest, brave and unselfish J) a noble man - благородный человек   7.A number of cows or bulls is  F) a herd - стадо                8.A large sum of money   C) a fortune  - состяние                                     9.Someone who paints   picture -  E) an artist - художник
