1.With whom you (to discuss) this question yesterday? 2.I (to see) this film this week. I like it very much 3. When I (to enter) the kitchen, I (to see) that my mother (to stand) at the table and (to cut) some cabbage. 4. They ...

Английский язык

1.With whom you (to discuss) this question yesterday? 2.I (to see) this film this week. I like it very much 3. When I (to enter) the kitchen, I (to see) that my mother (to stand) at the table and (to cut) some cabbage. 4. They (to go) to the Hermitage last week. 5. yesterday afternoon He (to come) home, (to have) dinner, (to read) an article from the latest magazine and (to begin) doing his homework. 6. The children (to play) with their train the whole evening yesterday 7. You (to work) right now? - Yes, I (to prepare) for English exams. 8. He (to repare) the toy which his brother (to brake) the day before.

Автор: Гость