Cinderella:Fine,Daddy.And you?.Father:Oh,I'm OK,bit,my child... Stepmother:Cinderell.What are you doing?You're not working! Father: But... Stepmother:Work,girl,work.Make the breakfast.I'm hungry.I want my toast,jam,cheese and a cup of tea. Cinderella:Yes,stepmother. Stepmother:And you Basil,what are you doing? Helping the girl? Father: Er-no... Stepmother: My daughters are coming down and they want their breakfast,too. (Enter Pat) Cinderella: Good morni g,sister. Pat;Good morning,Mummy,dear. Stepmother:And how are you today,Pat,dear.? Pat:Terrible, terrible. Stepmother: Oh,dear. (Enter Lis) . Cinderella: Good morning,sister. Stepmother:Stepmother: Ah,good morning,my child. Lis: Morning. Stepmother:And how are you today? Lid:Terrible. Stepmother: Oh,dear,you too? Liz: Oh,my head...,my teeth.....,oooh... Pat: Hmmmmp!Cinderella! Where is my breakfast? I'm hungry and thirsty.I want two eggs,pudding,cookies,two cupd of tea today-milk,sugar and six pieces of toast-.Lis: I want a cup of coffee....Oh,my head.... Pat:-with cheese- Liz: Coffee.Black.No sugar.I want my breakfast now, Cinderella.Oh,my teeth....oooh.... Pat:- and an apple. Cinderella: Yes, sister.Yes,sister. Coming.

