Colours are all around us and they can mean or symbolise different things. Let’s take a look at... RED. Red can be the colour of danger. When traffic lights are red, they warn drivers and pedestrians to stop. The red light is a...

Английский язык

Colours are all around us and they can mean or symbolise different things. Let’s take a look at... RED. Red can be the colour of danger. When traffic lights are red, they warn drivers and pedestrians to stop. The red light is always 2)........... the top of the lights where everyone can see it. Red is also the colour for kings and queens. When royalty visit places, people roll out a red carpet for them to walk 3)...........This is a sign of respect. The red cross is a symbol of protection. It is the symbol of an organisation which gives help to those who need it. During a war, soldiers don’t fire those who carry5 the red cross symbol. A red rose is a sign 4)...........romantic love. On Valentine’s Day people give each other red roses or chocolates 5)...........red boxes the look like hearts.

