Ex. 1. Fill in the spaces with the appropriate word combination, changing the form if needed. (Используйте словосочетания, изменяя форму слов, если необходимо!) To be born, to get married, to die, biography, adult, child, to...

Английский язык

Ex. 1. Fill in the spaces with the appropriate word combination, changing the form if needed. (Используйте словосочетания, изменяя форму слов, если необходимо!) To be born, to get married, to die, biography, adult, child, to get education, to get ill I … many years ago, in the early 80s and my parents were very good people. My … is not very long because I’m only 7 years old. When he was a small … he was so weak (слабый) and … very often. At the age of 25 he … with Princess Diana. She … at the State Medical Institute and started to work as a doctor. He was afraid of his … , but when he was 35 he understood that he had great age and much wisdom! Ex. 2. Use the prepositions if needed As, as, as, as, of, over, from, to, in, from, after … for me, I have a great story … my own biography! When I finished … school my family moved … Oxford … London and I entered the University … London. … graduating … the University I started to work. I worked … a nurse, … a doctor’s assistant and then … a doctor in the best London Hospital. I was famous all .. the world as a good surgeon.

Автор: Гость