Ex. 1. Fill in the spaces with the appropriate word combination, changing the form if needed. (Используйте словосочетания, изменяя форму слов, если необходимо!) To be born, to get married, to die, biography, adult, child, to get education, to get ill I … many years ago, in the early 80s and my parents were very good people. My … is not very long because I’m only 7 years old. When he was a small … he was so weak (слабый) and … very often. At the age of 25 he … with Princess Diana. She … at the State Medical Institute and started to work as a doctor. He was afraid of his … , but when he was 35 he understood that he had great age and much wisdom! Ex. 2. Use the prepositions if needed As, as, as, as, of, over, from, to, in, from, after … for me, I have a great story … my own biography! When I finished … school my family moved … Oxford … London and I entered the University … London. … graduating … the University I started to work. I worked … a nurse, … a doctor’s assistant and then … a doctor in the best London Hospital. I was famous all .. the world as a good surgeon.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I was born many years ago, in the early 80s and my parents were very good people. Mybiography is not very long because I’m only 7 years old. When he was a small child he was so weak (слабый) and got ill very often. At the age of 25 he got married with Princess Diana. She got an education at the State Medical Institute and started to work as a doctor. He was afraid of his child, but when he was 35 he understood that he had great age and much wisdom! As for me, I have a great story in my own biography! When I finished school my family moved from Oxford to London and I entered the University of London. After graduating from the University I started to work. I worked as a nurse, as a doctor’s assistant and then as a doctor in the best London Hospital. I was famous all over the world as a good surgeon.
