Английский язык

Fill in the gaps with the correct verb form. Every day I-------- (go) to school by bus ,and very often I --------(see) giraffes, zebras and different birds. Sometimes we -------( see) monkeys. Last Saturday when we -------( go) to the game park with my dad, I --------( watch) a lot of different animals there. It -------( be) very interesting. I like living in Kenya because Africa ------( be) very beautifil.

Автор: Гость