Give a talk about the Internet. Remember to say: - why the Internet activities are so popular; - how the Internet can help students in their studies; - if the Internet can be dangerous, why. Нужно написать сочинение хотя бы 20 ...

Гость: Гость:

With the help of computers the Internet has entered into our life. It became an integral part of a life of each person. Now people cannot live a day without checking of mail and visiting their favourite sites. The Internet is not only the assistant in daily work, it is also the other world in which there are mail boxes, libraries, photo galleries, games, shops. By means of the Internet people can travel to different cities, visit tourist places, communicate with people. Recently many people ask a question: " Is the Internet harmful or useful? ". I think, that on this question there is no certain answer. In fact on the one hand the Internet is a very good and useful thing. And on the other hand it has many negative functions: dependence, the waste of time, money, health. Certainly, the Internet can be the excellent assistant in information search. But if we spend a lot of time on the Internet we`ll have some problems. We lose a touch with the real world, get in a full dependence on a computer. I think, that it is important to learn to distinguish a side between a real life and a life on the Internet. For that it is necessary to understand, what is really important on the Internet and what is not . And then the Internet will be not the terrible enemy, but the indispensable assistant. Вместе с компьютерами в нашу жизнь вошел Интернет. Он стал неотъемлемой частью жизни каждого человека. Теперь люди не могут прожить и дня без проверки почты и посещения любимых сайтов. Интернет - это не только помощник в повседневной работе, Интернет- это иной мир, в котором есть свои почтовые ящики, библиотеки, фотогалереи , игры, магазины. С помощью Интернета люди могут путешествовать по разным городам, посещать туристические места, общаться с людьми. В последнее время многие люди задают вопрос: "Вреден Интернет или полезен?". Я думаю, что на этот вопрос нет определенного ответа. Ведь с одной стороны Интернет - это очень хорошая и полезная вещь. А с другой - у Интернета есть много отрицательных функций: зависимость, бесполезная трата времени, денег, здоровья. Конечно, Интернет может быть отличным помощником в поиске информации. Но если все время проводить в Интернете могут возникнуть большие проблемы. Люди теряют связь с реальным миром, попадают в полную зависимость от компьютера. Я считаю, что важно научиться различать грань между реальной жизнью и жизнью в Интернете. Но, чтобы это сделать, нужно понять, что действительно важно в Интернете, а что нет. И тогда Интернет будет не страшным врагом, а незаменимым помощником.