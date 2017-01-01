Help me please. Read the text and write correct questions. Expo-2017 is an international exhibition (выставка). "Zhasil el" helps Expo-2017. "Zhasil el" plants trees around Expo-2017 and Astana. a) What Expo-2017 is? ______...
Help me please. Read the text and write correct questions. Expo-2017 is an international exhibition (выставка). "Zhasil el" helps Expo-2017. "Zhasil el" plants trees around Expo-2017 and Astana. a) What Expo-2017 is? ______________________________________________________ b) What "Zhasil el" do does? ______________________________________________________ c) Does "Zhasil el" plant trees around Astana Expo-2017? ______________________________________________________
1what is Expo_2017? 2what does Zhasil el do? 3does Zhasil el plant trees around Astana and Expo 2017?
