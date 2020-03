I. James is on holiday in teen sports camp. Make sentences as in the example. e.g. James usually gets up at 7:00 in the morning but today he is getting up at 8:00.

Английский язык

I. James is on holiday in teen sports camp. Make sentences as in the example. e.g. James usually gets up at 7:00 in the morning but today he is getting up at 8:00.

Автор: Гость