Look at the pictures and aswer rhe questions. 1)It is a long blue raincoat, isn't it? 2)They are short brown trousers, aren't they? Пожалуйста решите остальное на фото.
1.No, it's pink 2.No, there are blue trousers 3.No, it's white 4.Yes they are 5.No, it's green 6.No, it's white 7.No, it's short 8.No, it's yellow 9.No, they are new
