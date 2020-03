Можете сделать 3 и 4 номер. Называется листок: Степени Сравнения прилагательных. 4 класс. Это я на всякий случай.

Гость: Гость:

Номер 3. 1.Today is the rainiest day of all. 2. I like apples more than bananas. 3. He is kinder than his brother. 4. Mary is more beautiful than Kathy. 5. I am the happiest person. Номер 4. 1. The winter is colder than autumn. 2. This building is more beatiful than museum. 3. Olya the best student in the class. 4. Vasya taller than Petya. 5. Anya the smallest in the family.