Напишите сочинение на английском, на тему "Моя будущая профессия (юрист)"

Every lawyer is required to protect the law. The legal profession is very popular and highly paid today. He is responsible to use laws to help people live safely and comfortably. Still, it is not all an easy work to do. A lawyer gives you pieces of advice on legal problems or gives reasons for defending people in the court. Today a good lawyer is of great demand in our country. I want to become a lawyer devoted to my cause .