Напишите сочинение на тему белый медведь на английском где-то 5-15 предложений на а??глийском пожалуйста! если можно быстрей просто очень нужно!!!!

Mighty and enduring master of the Arctic, the polar bear, the largest carnivore on land! Some males weigh a ton! The main weapon of the bear's powerful claws. With one blow he can stun large harp seal, to say nothing of the seal, whose fat for him – a favorite treat. Hours a bear lying in holes in the ice waiting for prey. But if the ice is big, he throws himself on the seal in the water. Bear dives and swims well. In water it does not freeze, because under his skin – a thick layer of fat, and thick warm fur coat protects from the cold. The giants, the cubs are born the size of with just the mitten! The she-bear feeds them with milk, holding on his belly and covering his paws. Snow in the den the kids warm and secure. And after two months, and mother will lead the cubs on first walks.