Нужно преобразовать в тип вопроса который в скобках. 1)Books play an important role in our life because they are our teachers and adviser. (General) 2)The first Russian book appeared in Moscow in 1564. (special) 3)The author teaches people how to live. (special) 4)Hisl little brother likes narrative stories. (alternative)
Do books play an important role in our life because they are our teachers and adviser? When did the first Russian book appear? Who does teach people how to live? Does his little bother like narrative story or fairytales?
