Open the brackets and rewrite the following sentence 2 times (write the Conditional sentences of I, II types): If it (be) summer, I (go) to the sea.

Английский язык
Open the brackets and rewrite the following sentence 2 times (write the Conditional sentences of I, II types): If it (be) summer, I (go) to the sea.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
If it (be) summer, I (go) to the sea. If it was summer, I go to the sea.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Помогите пожалуйсто буду благодарен
Ответить
Английский язык
It is on the floor of the dinning room. it makes it cosy . ( c _ _ _ _ _ )
Ответить
Биология
Помогите пожалуйста побыстрее сделать домашку
Ответить
Математика
Длина маршрута 24 километр какую часть маршрута составляет 1 километра 2 километра 8 километров и 12 километров
Ответить
Английский язык
Перевести текст и все
Ответить