Переведите!)заранее огромное спасибо
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
ERCISE 30. Translate the following sentences from Russian into Eng- lish. You will have a story on the topic as a pattern. 1. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern of IR ndii occupies a total area of the British Isles alyu 244,100 square meters. km. 2. The United Kingdom is washed-Atlantic Ocean, the North Sea, the Irish Sea. black channel and St. George's Channel. 3. Great Britain from the continent Aoidelyaetsya the English Channel and the Pas-de-Calais. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern irriga- consists of four parts: England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland. 5. Each part has its own national emblem of England w red rose, thistle Scotland. daffodil and leek, Northern Irlan I shamrock. 6. The island of Great Britain can be divided into two main regions: the lowlands and the highlands. 7. Many flows across the UK: Severn, Spey, Thames
