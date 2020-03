Помогите, пожалуйста, правильно перевести. Ex. 6. Translate the following sentences into English. 1. Нехв??тка воды часто является проблемой в больших городах. 2. В настоящее время существует большая потребность в нефти и н...

Гость: Гость:

1. Lack of water is often a problem in big cities. 2. There is currently a great need in petroleum and petroleum products. 3. His illness was caused by poor nutrition. 4. Until now, we have translated only five sentences. 5. He repeatedly rewind (to rewind) film, until the player is not out of order. 7. Where is currently the team lineman? 8. Any increase in transport costs impact (is passed to) to consumers.