Помогите с решением контрольной, срочно Fill in the gaps with the correct words. The number of people who travel for business and educational purposes has _____ (1) considerably over recent years. We move from city to city, fr...

Английский язык

Помогите с решением контрольной, срочно Fill in the gaps with the correct words. The number of people who travel for business and educational purposes has _____ (1) considerably over recent years. We move from city to city, from country to country looking for educational _____ (2), or a better job. ________(3), those are not the only reasons for migration – often people have to leave their native land and flee from civil wars, terrorist attacks or poverty. They ______ (4) to other countries, sometimes, illegally, seeking ______ (5) and decent life. But in spite of their hopes and dreams the new reality can be quite tough. Most immigrants experience language problems. Even if they speak the language of the new country ______ (6), their accent gives away their foreign background, and they may feel different and alienated from the others. They also leave behind friends and relatives, which ______ (7) to their loneliness and insecurity. 1) a)strengthened b) increased c)broadened d)improved 2) a)needs b)standards c)opportunities d) aims 3) a)However b) And c) Because d) That’s why 4) a) tour b) commute c) travel d) immigrate 5) a)safety b) danger c) health d) advice 6) a)loudly b) quietly c) fluently d) widely 7) a) increase b) helps c)contributes d) lessen

Автор: Гость