Помогите сделать упражнение. 1. Fill in the world. а) Students usually stay in University halls of r_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ . б) I loved staying in a t_ _ _ when I went camping. в) John lives in a block of f_ _ _ _ in the city cente...

Английский язык
Помогите сделать упражнение. 1. Fill in the world. а) Students usually stay in University halls of r_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ . б) I loved staying in a t_ _ _ when I went camping. в) John lives in a block of f_ _ _ _ in the city center. г) The king was in a c_ _ _ _ _ _ by the lake.
A) recess b) town c) .... d) ....
