Поставь артикль THE где это необходимо 1) - Barcelona is 2) ... second largets city in 3) ... Spain and it is in 4) northeast of 5) ... country . About 3 million people live there and millions of tourists visit 6) ... city of Barcelona every year . there are many places to visit including 7) ... famous building Casa Batllo
Barcelona is the second largets city in the Spain and it is in the northeast of country/ About 3 million people live there and millions of tourists visit city of Barcelona every year. There are many places to visit including the famous building Casa Batllo - как-то так
