Поставь артикль THE где это необходимо 1) - Barcelona is 2) ... second largets city in 3) ... Spain and it is in 4) northeast of 5) ... country . About 3 million people live there and millions of tourists visit 6) ... city of...

Английский язык
Поставь артикль THE где это необходимо 1) - Barcelona is 2) ... second largets city in 3) ... Spain and it is in 4) northeast of 5) ... country . About 3 million people live there and millions of tourists visit 6) ... city of Barcelona every year . there are many places to visit including 7) ... famous building Casa Batllo
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Barcelona is the second largets city in the Spain and it is in the northeast of country/ About 3 million people live there and millions of tourists visit city of Barcelona every year. There are many places to visit including the famous building Casa Batllo - как-то так
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Решите уравнение сроооочно: 3x+2=0 7x+5=0 27-4x=x+31 6x-12=4x-8 0,7+2x=3x+1,7
Ответить
Математика
Реши уровнения 305*3-x=809 10000-а=4008*2 10007*2-d=10000 945783-30009:x=945780
Ответить
Математика
На сколько 8/27 от числа 5,4 больше, чем 4 2/3 % от числа 6/7? Вот решение а я не понял где они 100 взяли
Ответить
Русский язык
Где надо ь каменщик стекольщик заговорщик болельщик банщик пильщик просьба
Ответить
Математика
Сколько квадратных метров в аре, и сколько в гектаре
Ответить