Проект Мое любимое время года 3 класс английский язык

My favorite season is autumn. To be specific, I mean early autumn and Indian summer. I like beautiful colourful leaves ranging from yellow to red. The trees look like fairy-tale characters. The landscape is particularly attractive and beautiful in early autumn. Autumn is always rich in various vegetables and fruits, berries and mushrooms. I and other members of my family like to go mushrooming very much. I also like to listen to the last songs of migrating birds.