Put the words in the correct order 1 seat belt/your/wear/always 2 talk to/driver/the/don't 3 before/look/both ways/crossing 4 into/don't run/the/road 5 the/pavement/walk/on Помогите пож :-(
Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order 1 seat belt/your/wear/always 2 talk to/driver/the/don't 3 before/look/both ways/crossing 4 into/don't run/the/road 5 the/pavement/walk/on Помогите пож :-(
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Always wear your seat belt. 2. Don't talk to the driver. 3. Look both ways before crossing. 4. Don't run into the road. 5. Walk on the pavement. Пожалуйста :)
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Алгебра
Математика
Английский язык
Русский язык
Какое из этих названий одежды и обуви образовано от названия части тела? Ответы: А-варежка Б-перчатка В-сапог Г-валенок Д-платье
Математика