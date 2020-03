Сколько будет 1:45 p.m , 4:00 p.m , 6:15 p.m , 8:20 p.m по английски

Гость: Гость:

1:45 - It's quarter to two p.m. = It's one forty-five p.m = 13:45 4:00 - It's four o'clock p.m. = 16:00 6:15 - It's quarter past six p.m. = It't six fifteen p.m = 18:15 8:20 - It's eight:twenty p.m = It's twenty past eight p.m = 20:20