Сочинение на тему "Environmental problems nowadays " сочинение должно читаться 2 минуты

Гость: Гость:

There are many problems in our world, different countries and organizations. But there is a problem that's disturbing all the world. Our planet is full of industrial factories and plants. Millions of cars are emitting some harmful substances into the air. Such substances make people and animal suffer from polluted air. Our industry is a cause of global warming and we can't stop it right now due to lack of technology development. However, all is not so bad. We have thousands of organizations and even corporations that are trying to popularize alternative energy sources. And their work is noticeable. Electric automobiles are becoming more and more popular. Plants and factories are using modern technologies to reduce emissions. Somebody could say "Hey, you're too optimistic and we all are going to the abyss." But I'm not an optimist, I just see all the improvements last years that are believed to change the situation all over the world. You and I have only to help in this by promoting new harmless technologies. Maybe they aren't too profitable right now, but someday they will replace old and harmful one. I believe that our future world will not be a big trash. It will be a pretty place with beautiful nature and complementary synthesis of nature and technology.