Сочинение про свою квартиру на английском 5 класс

I live in a small cosy flat. There is a corridor, kitchen, bedroom, living room and bathroom.In the corridor there is a big wardrobe with a few shelves for shoes and a rack for coats and jackets.The living room is a bright room with a big window. In the corner there is a small work area with the computer. In the centre of the room, right opposite the TV set, there is a comfortable sofa.The living room is adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen is small but well-equipped. There is a stove, oven, fridge, microwave, electric kettle and cupboards with kitchenware.The bedroom opens to a balcony. A big wardrobe is located along the wall. Between the window and the wardrobe there is a big double bed. On the opposite wall in front of the bed there is a small wall-mounted TV with satellite channels.