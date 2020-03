Some travellers arrived in a small village one day.They were tired and hungru,but they didn't have any food . They only had a large pot. The travellers asked the villagers for some food, but the villagers didn't trust the trave...

Английский язык

Some travellers arrived in a small village one day.They were tired and hungru,but they didn't have any food . They only had a large pot. The travellers asked the villagers for some food, but the villagers didn't trust the travellers and they didn't want to share their food. The travellers were disappointed, but they had a plan.They filled their pot with water, droped a large stone into it and put the pot on a fire in the village square. Then the travellers sat down around the fire and waited. Soon,a woman came to the square. "What are you doing?" she asked. "We're making stone soup," said the travellers. "lt's very tasty, but we e really need some herbs to put in it." "L've got some herbs," said the woman. "Can you give us some of your herbs?" the travellers asked. "Then we will share our soup with you." The woman took a small bunch of fresh herbs from her basket and dropped it into the pot. She sat with the travellers and they talked while they waited for the soup to cook. After a while, a man came to the square. "What are you doing?"he asked. "We're making stone soup," said the travellers. "Lt's delicious, but we really need some meat to put in it."

Автор: Гость