Составить рассказ про барби на английском языке не больше 7-8 предложений

Гость: Гость:

Ariel - the little mermaid. She lives in the sea. In the sea there are shells. The sea is the Triton. He is the father of Ariel. He is the king of the sea. The Ariel has a sister. Mermaids sing songs. But Ariel doesn't sing. Ariel and Flounder float away. He went where she went to Ariel. Ariel and Flounder were on the sea surface. There was no fish. But it was the sky. Was the moon.