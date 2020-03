Vickie and Julia go on a picnic. Vickie and Julia are two girls who live in one town and go to school together. They like to spend their free time together too. Last weekend the girls went on a picnic with their families. They...

Английский язык

Vickie and Julia go on a picnic. Vickie and Julia are two girls who live in one town and go to school together. They like to spend their free time together too. Last weekend the girls went on a picnic with their families. They did not take many things : it was difficult to walk with them uphill. Vickie's parents took something to eat and to drink. Julia's parents took a small tent, badminton rackets and a video camera. At the picnic the girls gathered nuts, played different games and sang songs. Their parents sat in the sunshine talking. Little Roxy, Julia's dog, was happy too. It had a good run about the forest. It was a warm lovely day and everybody enjoyed it. When they were all back home, the company watched the picnic again on the video.

