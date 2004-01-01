Вместо точек вставьте необходимый предлог. Переведите. 1. Andrew finished high school ... 2004. 2. Does it snow here ... the winter? 3. I’ll meet you….. the corner (of the street) at 10:00. 4. She will graduate from univers...
Вместо точек вставьте необходимый предлог. Переведите. 1. Andrew finished high school ... 2004. 2. Does it snow here ... the winter? 3. I’ll meet you….. the corner (of the street) at 10:00. 4. She will graduate from university ... May. 5. Are you going to visit your family ... Christmas? 6. I can’t find Tom ….. this photograph. 7. There are many stories ... monsters. 8. Let's have a look ... your collection of stamps. 9. Look at those beautiful horses…… that field! 10. Do you often go to work ... bus? Помогите пожалуйста!)
1. Andrew finished high school in 2004. 2. Does it snow here in the winter? 3. I’ll meet you at the corner (of the street) at 10:00. 4. She will graduate from university in May. 5. Are you going to visit your family at Christmas? 6. I can’t find Tom in this photograph. 7. There are many stories about monsters. 8. Let's have a look at your collection of stamps. 9. Look at those beautiful horses in that field! 10. Do you often go to work by bus?
