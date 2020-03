Вставить пропущенные слова1. I like to fly ... plane. It is so fast.2. -Did you buy the tickets ... the railway station?- No, I didn't. I bought them ... the airport.3. The plane is flying ... the blue sky, ... the plains, ... ...

Английский язык

Вставить пропущенные слова1. I like to fly ... plane. It is so fast.2. -Did you buy the tickets ... the railway station?- No, I didn't. I bought them ... the airport.3. The plane is flying ... the blue sky, ... the plains, ... the seas.4. Can I buy a ticket ... Moscow, please?5. Can you hear? Somebody is crying ... help.6. Shall we go ... bus or shall we go ... foot?

