Английский язык
Выбрать правильную форму: But it's not a trip for fun. She is going to work there. And in August she will (watch/ tour/ go) some American cities. They are in her travelling plan. What cities ( is she visiting/ does she visit/ she will visit) ?
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
She will visit tour Над первым не уверена, но явно не watch
