Your friend asked you to wait for him/her. But you are in a hurry. Write him/her a message (45-50 words) explaining the situation, write down why you can't do what he/she asked you to.Перевод задания не надо просто текст
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Hello,sorry ,but I,m late.Suddenly I can not help you because I am really need to go.About 5 minutes ago my mother has called me and ask me to help her for taking my little brother from school and then I must go with him at his competition at swimming.I so sorry that I cant help to you today,but I think I can help you tonmorow if you will ask me.
