Английский язык

1. Nobody ___ to school on Sundays. a) Go b) is going c) have done d) goes 2. I am interested ___ mathematics and English. a) On b) in c) at d) with 3. In English children go to school between the ages _____ a) 7-17 years b) 5-16 years c) 6-18 years d) 4-16 years 4. In Britain children have to pass a selection test to get _____ school. a) Comprehensive b) grammar c) private d) primary 5. Private schools are very _____ a) Expensive b) noisy c) cheap d) interesting 6. Children like ______ languages. a) Is learning b) are learn c) learning d) to learn 7. Children in Kazakhstan _____ at the age of 17-18 a) Have left b) are leaving c) leave d) leaves 8. The man ____ is reading a book is my brother. a) What b) which c) who d) whom 9. _______ project is good. a) This student b) this student’s c) this students’ d) this 10. Knowledge ___ power. a) Are b) is c) has d) is being Complete the sentences with the correct words. 11. The……… on a …….. is called fur. a) hare b) hair 12. Have you ever heard a fairy…..about the cat with no …… ? a) tale b) tail 13. The sky was clear ….. but the wind …. from the north. a) blue b) blew 14. After his illness John felt … for a ……. . a) week b) weak 15. He announced which …. of the boys … the game. a) one b) won 16. ____ is this bag? Paula’s. a) Which b) Whose c) Who 17. ___ is your name? Amanda. a) What b) Which c) How 18. You had fun last night, ___? a) didn’t you b) doesn’t you c) are you 19. This room ___ every day. a) cleans b) are cleaned c) is cleaned 20. Coffee was grown ___ Brazil. a) by b) with c) in плиз очень срочно

