1.Общий вопрос 2.Альтернативный 3.Вопрос к подлежащему 4.Специальный вопрос 5.??азделительный вопрос Вот само предложение : Honeybees are capable of a highly developed form of communication

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Are honeybees capable of a highly developed form of communication?  2. Are honeybees  capable of a highly developed form or a bad developed form of communication?  3. Who is capable of a highly developed form of communication?  4. What form of communication are honeybees capable of?  5. Honeybees are capable of a highly developed form of communication, aren`t they?

