1.Общий вопрос 2.Альтернативный 3.Вопрос к подлежащему 4.Специальный вопрос 5.??азделительный вопрос Вот само предложение : Honeybees are capable of a highly developed form of communication
Английский язык
1.Общий вопрос 2.Альтернативный 3.Вопрос к подлежащему 4.Специальный вопрос 5.??азделительный вопрос Вот само предложение : Honeybees are capable of a highly developed form of communication
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Are honeybees capable of a highly developed form of communication? 2. Are honeybees capable of a highly developed form or a bad developed form of communication? 3. Who is capable of a highly developed form of communication? 4. What form of communication are honeybees capable of? 5. Honeybees are capable of a highly developed form of communication, aren`t they?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Математика