1. This is the………..?………..(difficult/more difficult/most difficult) test i have ever……?….(do/did/done)! 2. This is the…..?……(good/better/best) house i have ever……..?……(see/saw/seen). 3. -She………..?……..(didn’t see/hasn’t seen) t...

Английский язык
1. This is the………..?………..(difficult/more difficult/most difficult) test i have ever……?….(do/did/done)! 2. This is the…..?……(good/better/best) house i have ever……..?……(see/saw/seen). 3. -She………..?……..(didn’t see/hasn’t seen) the film. -Bat she has. It’s……….(a/нечего/the) film she…..?….(sees/saw/has seen) when she…….?……(was/has been) in London. 4.I…………………?…………….(did not sleep/have not slept) well last night. 5……………..?…………..(Did you hear/ Have you heard) the news yet? 6.We……..?……….(saw/have seen) our friends on Saturday. It………..?………..(took/has taken) us……………………….(a/an/the) hour to get to………………..(there/their) place. 7.i lake…………(cook/to cook). I can…………….(cook/to cook well. 8.A………………(Fisherman/fishermen) is a person…………….(who/which)…………(Catches/is catching) fish. 9.-What……………(a/an/ничего) expensive hotel! -Yes I………….(Didn’t/have never)……………….(stay/stayed) in such…………..(a/an/ничего) expensive hotel. 10.Don’t go out! ………………………….(It rains/It is raining)………………….(Hard/hardly) помогите плиз
Most difficult, seen hasn't seen, the, saw, was did not sleep have you heard saw, took, an, their to cook, fisherman, who catches an, have never, a it is raining hard
