1)Tom's hair is ... mine.a)as long as b)long as c)longer.2)The weather in England was bad but it in Scotland it was... a)bad b) worse c)worst 3)The old trainers are...shoes.İ've got.a)most comfortable b)the most comfortable c)c...

Английский язык

1)Tom's hair is ... mine.a)as long as b)long as c)longer.2)The weather in England was bad but it in Scotland it was... a)bad b) worse c)worst 3)The old trainers are...shoes.İ've got.a)most comfortable b)the most comfortable c)comfortable than 4) Mark's school is different ... at ordinary scool.a)as b)with c)from 5)Our teacher says English is ... than French,but İ don't agree.a)more easy b)easier c)easiest

Автор: Гость