1. We didn't live in a small house last year, ...? 2. There is a kitchen and a bathroom in my house, ...? 3. Nick's house is rather comfortable, ...? 4. They have not got many flowers behind their house, ...? 5. You can't see a...

Гость: Гость:

1. We didn't live in a small house last year, did we...?2. There is a kitchen and a bathroom in my house, .isn't it..? 3. Nick's house is rather comfortable, ..isn't it.? 4. They have not got many flowers behind their house, ..have they.? 5. You can't see a dog in front of the house, .can you..? 6. There is no river behind my house, .isn't it..?