Английский язык

2. Раскройте скобки, употребляя нужные степени сравнения прилагательных. 1. I think that the first story is /funny/. 2. This task is / serious/ I have ever done. 3. The apples in your garden are / good/ than last year. 4. It was her / clever/ action. 5. It was / bad/ accident in the history of the company. 6. He is good- looking but his brother’s even / handsome/. 7. It was / successful / day in her life. 8. Managers earn / much/ than secretaries. 9. Our products are sold in the / far/ corners of the world. 10. They all eat a lot but he eats / much/.

