2. Раскройте скобки, употребляя нужные степени сравнения прилагательных. 1. I think that the first story is /funny/. 2. This task is / serious/ I have ever done. 3. The apples in your garden are / good/ than last year. 4...
Английский язык
2. Раскройте скобки, употребляя нужные степени сравнения прилагательных. 1. I think that the first story is /funny/. 2. This task is / serious/ I have ever done. 3. The apples in your garden are / good/ than last year. 4. It was her / clever/ action. 5. It was / bad/ accident in the history of the company. 6. He is good- looking but his brother’s even / handsome/. 7. It was / successful / day in her life. 8. Managers earn / much/ than secretaries. 9. Our products are sold in the / far/ corners of the world. 10. They all eat a lot but he eats / much/.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. funnier 2. the most serious 3. better 4. cleverest 5. the worst 6. more handsome 7. the most successful 8. more 9. farthest 10. the most
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Технология
География
Английский язык