2. Задайте к предложению все типы вопросов. The doctor examined the boy yesterday. The manager opened the office at 8 a.m.
Английский язык
2. Задайте к предложению все типы вопросов. The doctor examined the boy yesterday. The manager opened the office at 8 a.m.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
who examined the boy yesterday?When did the doctor examine the boy?Why did the doctor examine the boy?What did the doctor do?Why did tht doctor examine the boy yesterday?How long did the doctor examine the boy ? Who opened the office?When did the manager open the office?What did the manager do at 8 a.m.?What did the manager open at 8a.m.?
Гость:
дополнения к предыдущему ответу Did the doctor examine the boy yesterday? The doctor examined the boy yesterday, didn't he? The manager opened the office at 8 a.m, didn't he? Did The manager open the office at 8 a.m?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
под началом румянцева нахадилось 27000 пехатинцев и 3000 бойцов конницы во сколько раз силы противника привышали силы русских ,если армия великого ...
Українська література