3 choose the correct words. 1 More tourists will / won't go to Antarctica in the future. It's becoming very popular. 2 People won't / might go on holiday in space. It's possible! astronaut. 3 I know I won't / will become an...
Английский язык
3 choose the correct words. 1 More tourists will / won't go to Antarctica in the future. It's becoming very popular. 2 People won't / might go on holiday in space. It's possible! astronaut. 3 I know I won't / will become an I don't like flying. 4 I might not / will stay at this school. It depends if my dad gets a new job. 5 I'm sure I might / will pass the test because l studied a lot. 6 England will / might win the next World Cup. Who knows?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 will 2 might 3 won' t 4 might not 5 will 6 might
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
4. Where's Maya? a) In the living room. b) Come and see your room. 5. This is for you! a) Thank you! b)Let's go! 6. Where's the book?...