3 choose the correct words. 1 More tourists will / won't go to Antarctica in the future. It's becoming very popular. 2 People won't / might go on holiday in space. It's possible! astronaut. 3 I know I won't / will become an...

Английский язык

3 choose the correct words. 1 More tourists will / won't go to Antarctica in the future. It's becoming very popular. 2 People won't / might go on holiday in space. It's possible! astronaut. 3 I know I won't / will become an I don't like flying. 4 I might not / will stay at this school. It depends if my dad gets a new job. 5 I'm sure I might / will pass the test because l studied a lot. 6 England will / might win the next World Cup. Who knows?

Автор: Гость